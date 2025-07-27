Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Resting against southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Soderstrom is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.
With southpaw Colton Gordon toeing the rubber for Houston, the left-handed-hitting Soderstrom will make his way to the bench. Gio Urshela will spell Soderstrom at first base.
More News
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Goes yard in blowout win•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Getting night off vs. lefty•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Homers again in loss•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Delivers key hits in win•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Ends power drought•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Not in Athletics' lineup•