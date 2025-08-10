Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Resting for series finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Soderstrom is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.
The left-handed-hitting Soderstrom starting in both of the Athletics' previous two matchups against southpaws, but he'll get a breather for the series finale in Baltimore while the Orioles send lefty Cade Povich to the hill. With Soderstrom on the bench, JJ Bleday will pick up a start in left field.
