Soderstrom is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

The left-handed-hitting Soderstrom starting in both of the Athletics' previous two matchups against southpaws, but he'll get a breather for the series finale in Baltimore while the Orioles send lefty Cade Povich to the hill. With Soderstrom on the bench, JJ Bleday will pick up a start in left field.