Soderstrom is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

Even after going 1-for-4 in Tuesday's 6-2 win, Soderstrom is still sitting on a .160 batting average through his first 83 plate appearances in the big leagues. Even though the 21-year-old has struggled with the jump from Triple-A Las Vegas to the majors, the Athletics don't yet seem ready to pull the plug on Soderstrom as a near-everyday player at either designated hitter, catcher or first base. He had started each of the last five games and 10 of the previous 11 contests.