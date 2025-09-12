Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Scratched with groin tightness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Soderstrom was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game versus the Reds due to groin tightness, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Soderstrom's groin first began bothering him during his pinch hit appearance Wednesday, and it appears to still be an issue after a day off Thursday. He'll now receive another day to recover while Carlos Cortes steps in to cover left field during Friday's series opener.
