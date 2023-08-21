Soderstrom was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.
Soderstrom posted just a .484 OPS over 93 plate appearances in his first stint in the big leagues, so he will head back to Las Vegas for the time being and try to get back on track at the plate. If he can, chances are he will get another look at the top level before the campaign comes to a close.
More News
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Pops homer as pinch hitter•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Riding pine Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Sitting against lefty•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Belts first big-league homer•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Sitting Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Multi-hit effort in win•