Soderstrom will be called up from Triple-A Las Vegas by the Athletics to make his major-league debut, Chris Correa of the Turlock Journal reports.

Soderstrom has put up a .254/.303/.536 slash with 20 home runs over 69 games with Las Vegas this season while splitting his time between catcher and first base. The top prospect figures to see most of his action with the A's at first base and perhaps designated hitter, although with Manny Pina aggravating his wrist issue Sunday, Soderstrom could see some action at catcher, as well. He's 21 and his numbers in the minors this year were only decent, given the hitter-friendly environment. Still, Soderstrom is a premier talent who should be rostered in fantasy leagues, especially where he's eligible at catcher.