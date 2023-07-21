Soderstrom is not in Friday's lineup against the Astros.
The lefty-hitting Soderstrom will head to the bench against tough lefty Framber Valdez. Jordan Diaz will start at first base while Jonah Bride starts at designated hitter and Shea Langeliers starts behind the plate.
