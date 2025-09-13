Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Sitting again Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Soderstrom (groin) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Reds.
Soderstrom will sit down for a second consecutive game after experiencing tightness in his groin during Wednesday's contest. His absence will allow Carlos Cortes to pick up another start in left field for the A's.
More News
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Scratched with groin tightness•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Sitting for matinee•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Logs homer, steal in loss•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Plates four in win•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Receiving rest Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Drives in three runs•