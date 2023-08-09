Soderstrom is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.
The lefty-hitting Soderstrom will ride the bench for the series finale while the Rangers bring southpaw Jordan Montgomery to the hill. With Soderstrom sitting out, Shea Langeliers will start at catcher and Jordan Diaz will serve as Oakland's designated hitter.
