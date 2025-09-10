default-cbs-image
Soderstrom is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

For the fifth consecutive game, the Athletics are facing off against a left-handed starter (Payton Tolle), and though the left-handed-hitting Soderstrom in each of the previous four contests, he'll take a seat Wednesday. JJ Bleday will cover left field in Soderstrom's stead.

