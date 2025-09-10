Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Sitting for matinee
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Soderstrom is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
For the fifth consecutive game, the Athletics are facing off against a left-handed starter (Payton Tolle), and though the left-handed-hitting Soderstrom in each of the previous four contests, he'll take a seat Wednesday. JJ Bleday will cover left field in Soderstrom's stead.
More News
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Logs homer, steal in loss•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Plates four in win•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Receiving rest Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Drives in three runs•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Racks up three hits in win•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Snags steal in win•