Soderstrom isn't in the Athletics' lineup for Saturday's game against Baltimore.
Left-hander Cade Povich will start on the mound for the O's, forcing the lefty-hitting Soderstrom into the dugout to begin Saturday's contest. In his place, Armando Alvarez will start at first base and bat fifth.
