Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Sitting Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Soderstrom is not in the Athletics' starting lineup against the Astros on Wednesday.
Soderstrom will sit for the second time in four days while Max Schuemann, Denzel Clarke and Brent Rooker man the outfield for the Athletics. Soderstrom has gone 10-for-52 (.192) with two steals, one triple, two home runs and 10 RBI since the beginning of June.
