Soderstrom, who dealt with an illness earlier in spring training, is 1-for-8 with a double, an RBI, a walk and a run over his first four exhibitions.

The promising prospect slashed just .160/.232/.240 across 45 games in his first taste of the big leagues last season, but Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports that Soderstrom is set to have multiple paths to playing time this coming season. Soderstrom will be part of a left-right platoon at catcher with Shea Langeliers but also see time at first base and designated hitter, and now that he seems to be back to full health, manager Mark Kotsay is optimistic about the improvement he believes the 2020 first-round pick is capable of. "From last year to this year, the body language is better," Kotsay said. "The intensity is better. I think the focus is better. Biggest positive coming out of a negative from last season in terms of the performance side is that he's recognizing things that may help him be successful this coming season."