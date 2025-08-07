Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Smashes 20th homer in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Soderstrom went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to Washington.
Soderstrom went yard for the 20th time this season Wednesday. While he's cooled down a bit since taking the major leagues by storm with a .989 OPS through April 25, the 23-year-old slugger has remained very productive of late. Across 109 plate appearances since the beginning of July, Soderstrom is slashing .275/.321/.549 with six homers, 10 doubles and 19 RBI.
