Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Two homers, six RBI in rout
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Soderstrom went 2-for-5 with a grand slam and a two-run homer in Thursday's 14-3 win over the Twins.
It's already the fourth multi-homer game of the season for Soderstrom, though his last came on April 15. The 23-year-old Soderstrom had cooled off at the plate after a blistering start to the year -- he'd gone just 5-for-40 (.125) in 12 games coming into Thursday. Soderstrom is now slashing .257/.333/.485 through 270 plate appearances this year with 14 homers, 42 RBI and 34 runs scored.
