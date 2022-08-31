Machin isn't starting Wednesday against the Nationals.
Machin drew starts in the last five games and went 2-for-17 with a double, an RBI, a stolen base, four walks and four strikeouts. Sheldon Neuse is taking over at the hot corner and batting seventh.
