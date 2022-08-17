site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Vimael Machin: Sits against left-hander
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Machin isn't starting Wednesday against the Rangers.
Machin started the last seven games but will head to the bench Wednesday since left-hander Cole Ragans is starting for Texas. Sheldon Neuse is starting at the hot corner and batting seventh.
