Athletics' Vimael Machin: Sitting versus southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Machin is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Mariners.
Machin has an .810 OPS through 12 games in August and will take a seat Friday with lefty Marco Gonzales on the mound for Seattle. Sheldon Neuse will start at the hot corner and bat seventh.
