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The Athletics released Wynns on Tuesday.

Wynns was removed from the Athletics' 40-man roster last week and is now a free agent after passing through waivers unclaimed. The 35-year-old is just a career .231/.276/.347 hitter covering parts of eight big-league seasons, but with organizations always seeking catching depth, he shouldn't be out of a job long.

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