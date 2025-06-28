Manoah (elbow) is set to throw two innings in a bullpen session Tuesday at the Blue Jays' spring training complex, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The right-hander threw 25 pitches in a one-inning session June 24, but next Tuesday's session will be the first time he's been asked to handle multiple up-downs. Manoah could begin a rehab assignment afterward as he enters the final stage of his recovery from last June's internal brace procedure on his right elbow, which would likely have him on schedule to be a rotation option for Toronto some time in August.