Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Facing hitters Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Manoah (elbow) will face live hitters Tuesday for the first time since a hybrid internal brace procedure last June, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.
Manoah remains on track in his rehab, as he's nearly ready to face hitters after weeks of bullpen sessions. The right-hander is expected to begin a rehab assignment in July and rejoin the Blue Jays by August if all goes well.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Staying on schedule in rehab•
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: On track in recovery•
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Placed on 60-day IL•
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: First mound session since surgery•
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Close to throwing off mound•
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Reaches deal with Toronto•