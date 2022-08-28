Manoah (12-7) took the loss Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over seven innings against the Angels. He struck out eight.

Manoah allowed just one extra-base hit in the form of a double from Jesus Aguilar and later surrendered an RBI single to shortstop Luis Rengifo in the sixth to break the scoreless deadlock. In his last eight starts, the righty has recorded five quality starts and 50 strikeouts over 48 innings. In addition, the righty has not allowed a home run in four of his last five starts.