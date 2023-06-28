Despite his awful line in the box score, the Blue Jays felt that Manoah did what he needed to do on the mound during Tuesday's start in the Florida Complex League, Gregor Chisholm of The Toronto Star reports. "I obviously saw the line score and all that stuff, but I heard that the things we were talking about in terms of strike throwing, delivery, tempo, velo were all positive," manager John Schneider said.

While it's easy to view the outing as akin to a spring training start in which the results are less important than a pitcher getting in his work, it's still hard to ignore that Manoah -- who finished third in AL Cy Young Award voting last season -- was giving up homers to teenage hitters, eventually surrendering 11 runs in only 2.2 innings. The right-hander will need to show a lot more progress before he can advance up the minor-league ladder, and his return to the Blue Jays rotation still appears to be weeks, if not months, away.