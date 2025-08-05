Blue Jays' Ali Sanchez: Designated for assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Blue Jays designated Sanchez for assignment Tuesday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
The Blue Jays had no use for Sanchez following Alejandro Kirk's return from the injured list Sunday, so the former will now lose his place on the MLB and 40-man rosters. Buddy Kennedy was selected from Triple-A Buffalo to fill the vacant spot.
