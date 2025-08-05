default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Blue Jays designated Sanchez for assignment Tuesday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The Blue Jays had no use for Sanchez following Alejandro Kirk's return from the injured list Sunday, so the former will now lose his place on the MLB and 40-man rosters. Buddy Kennedy was selected from Triple-A Buffalo to fill the vacant spot.

More News