Gimenez (quadriceps) started up a running program Monday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.
The 26-year-old resumed taking part in baseball activities last week and is now running for the first time since being placed on the injured list May 9 due to the quadriceps strain. Gimenez is expected to require a brief rehab assignment in the minors before rejoining the Blue Jays, so his activation is likely at least a week away.
