Gimenez (ankle) began a running progression Thursday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Gimenez has been on the injured list with a sprained left ankle since early July but remains without a defined return timeline. However, it's worth noting that manager John Schneider said that Gimenez's first day of running went "better than expected," which keeps the door open for the infielder to return to action before the end of the month.