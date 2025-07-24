Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Cleared for running
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gimenez (ankle) began a running progression Thursday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Gimenez has been on the injured list with a sprained left ankle since early July but remains without a defined return timeline. However, it's worth noting that manager John Schneider said that Gimenez's first day of running went "better than expected," which keeps the door open for the infielder to return to action before the end of the month.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Resumes baseball activities•
-
Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Getting fitted for walking boot•
-
Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Out with ankle sprain•
-
Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Not in lineup after hurting ankle•
-
Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Undergoes MRI, results pending•
-
Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Injures ankle again•