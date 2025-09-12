Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: First start at shortstop since 2022
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gimenez will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Friday's game versus the Orioles.
Gimenez has played six innings at shortstop this season, but this will be his first start at the position since 2022. It's possible he could play the position more regularly down the stretch while Bo Bichette (knee) is sidelined. With Gimenez at shortstop, Isiah Kiner-Falefa will be at second base for the Blue Jays on Friday.
