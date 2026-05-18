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Gimenez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.

After making four consecutive starts, the left-handed-hitting Gimenez will hit the bench while southpaw Ryan Weathers takes the hill for New York. Lenyn Sosa will take Gimenez's spot in the starting nine, covering second base and batting cleanup while Ernie Clement shifts over to shortstop.

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