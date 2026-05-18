Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Heading to bench Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gimenez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.
After making four consecutive starts, the left-handed-hitting Gimenez will hit the bench while southpaw Ryan Weathers takes the hill for New York. Lenyn Sosa will take Gimenez's spot in the starting nine, covering second base and batting cleanup while Ernie Clement shifts over to shortstop.
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