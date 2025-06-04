Gimenez went 0-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's loss to the Phillies.

Activated from the IL earlier in the day after being out since May 7 due to a quad strain, Gimenez was back at his usual second base spot and batting ninth against southpaw Cristopher Sanchez. Gimenez is in the lineup for his defense, not his offense, but he'll need to improve on his .191/.272/.298 slash line for the season if he wants to avoid losing playing time to the red-hot Ernie Clement, who posted a .903 OPS in 23 games while Gimenez was sidelined.