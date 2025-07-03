Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Idle Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gimenez isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees.
Gimenez will take a seat for Thursday's series finale after going 5-for-8 with a homer, three RBI and four runs scored over his last two games. Leo Jimenez will fill in at the keystone for Toronto and bat ninth.
