Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Idle versus lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gimenez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.
The left-handed-hitting Gimenez will hit the bench Wednesday as the Blue Jays stock up on some extra right-handed bats to counter Cardinals southpaw Matthew Liberatore. Davis Schneider will step in for Gimenez at the keystone.
