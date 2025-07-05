Gimenez was removed from Friday's game against the Angels due to an ankle injury, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Gimenez tweaked his ankle while running from first to third base in the sixth inning. The 26-year-old's ankle has been problematic recently, as he sat out Thursday's game after twisting it Wednesday. Now dealing with his second ankle injury in three days, Gimenez could end up spending time on the injured list so he can heal properly.