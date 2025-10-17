Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Knocks in four to even ALCS
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gimenez went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and four RBI in Game 4 of the ALCS on Thursday against the Mariners.
Gimenez delivered a pair of big hits, kicking off the scoring with a two-run home run in the third inning. He came through with a two-RBI single five frames later, and he has now driven in six runs in his last two games. Gimenez has posted a .310/.355/.552 OPS across 32 plate appearances this postseason.
