Gimenez went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and four RBI in Game 4 of the ALCS on Thursday against the Mariners.

Gimenez delivered a pair of big hits, kicking off the scoring with a two-run home run in the third inning. He came through with a two-RBI single five frames later, and he has now driven in six runs in his last two games. Gimenez has posted a .310/.355/.552 OPS across 32 plate appearances this postseason.