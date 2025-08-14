default-cbs-image
Gimenez is not in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Cubs.

Gimenez started in the first two games of the series upon his return from the injured list, but the left-handed hitter will take a seat Thursday as the Cubs send southpaw Matthew Boyd to the bump. Ernie Clement will step in at second base for the Blue Jays.

