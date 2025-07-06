The Blue Jays placed Gimenez on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a left ankle sprain.

The second baseman initially suffered the ankle injury Wednesday and was sent for an MRI after aggravating the injury in Friday's 4-3 win over the Angels. The severity of the sprain has yet to be disclosed, but Gimenez will be sidelined through the All-Star break, at a minimum. Joey Loperfido was called up from Triple-A Buffalo to fill the open spot on the 26-man roster, but Davis Schneider, Will Wagner and/or Leo Jimenez could be the main beneficiaries from a playing-time standpoint while Gimenez sidelined.