Gimenez (quadricep) resumed baseball activities Tuesday, Mitch Bannon of the Athletic reports.

The second baseman landed on the IL last Friday due to a right quad strain, but it seems like he might miss close to the minimum 10 days. Gimenez is slashing .195/.273/.305 through his first 36 games with the Blue Jays after being acquired from the Guardians in December.

