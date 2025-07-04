Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Returning to action Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gimenez (ankle) is back in the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels.
Gimenez seems to have already turned the page after an ankle issue forced him from Wednesday's game and kept him on the bench for Thursday's series finale against the Yankees. He will slot in atop the batting order, with Bo Bichette batting third against right-hander Kyle Hendricks in the absence of Vladimir Guerrero (foot).
