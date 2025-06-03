The Blue Jays activated Gimenez (quad) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Gimenez wound up missing nearly a month of action with a right quad strain, but he's been cleared to return to action after going 2-for-12 in four rehab games. The 26-year-old is sporting just a .577 OPS in 36 contests with the Blue Jays in 2025.
