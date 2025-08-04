Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Set to begin rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gimenez (ankle) will begin his rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Gimenez is working through a left ankle sprain that led to him being placed on the 10-day injured list in early July. He has been given the green light to embark on a rehab assignment and could rejoin the Blue Jays' 26-man roster over the coming days barring any setbacks. Gimenez is slashing .218/.300/.322 with 10 steals, five homers and 23 RBI over 238 plate appearances this season.
