Santander (hip) is batting fifth as the designated hitter Sunday against the Tigers.

The 30-year-old sat out the previous two games due to hip soreness but is ready to go for Sunday's series finale versus Detroit. Santander was unavailable last weekend in Seattle due to a shoulder issue and played in just three games before tweaking his hip. He's mostly struggled at the plate in his first 40 games with the Blue Jays and has a .187/.270/.316 slash line with five homers, 16 RBI and 12 runs.