Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Monday that Santander (shoulder) will remain on his rehab assignment at Triple-A Buffalo through at least Thursday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Santander has served as Buffalo's designated hitter each of the last four days, going 3-for-13 with one home run and a 4:4 BB:K. He'll be the DH again Tuesday before playing the outfield Wednesday and Thursday. Schneider noted Monday that Santander has been feeling good and recovering well, but the skipper offered no target date for the 30-year-old's return. Santander has been out since late May with a subluxation of his left shoulder.