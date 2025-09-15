Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: Staying on rehab through Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Monday that Santander (shoulder) will remain on his rehab assignment at Triple-A Buffalo through at least Thursday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Santander has served as Buffalo's designated hitter each of the last four days, going 3-for-13 with one home run and a 4:4 BB:K. He'll be the DH again Tuesday before playing the outfield Wednesday and Thursday. Schneider noted Monday that Santander has been feeling good and recovering well, but the skipper offered no target date for the 30-year-old's return. Santander has been out since late May with a subluxation of his left shoulder.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: Kicking off rehab assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: Rehab stint delayed•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: Should begin rehab stint next week•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: Closing in on rehab assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: Hitting off high-velocity machine•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: Swinging from both sides•