Bichette went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Seattle.

The superstar rookie simply can't be stopped right now. With his two hits Sunday, Bichette finished the three-game series against Seattle going 8-for-14 (.571) with two extra-base hits and four runs scored. Despite not making his MLB debut until late July, the 21-year-old is making a legitimate AL Rookie of the Year push.

