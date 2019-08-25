Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Another multi-hit game
Bichette went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Seattle.
The superstar rookie simply can't be stopped right now. With his two hits Sunday, Bichette finished the three-game series against Seattle going 8-for-14 (.571) with two extra-base hits and four runs scored. Despite not making his MLB debut until late July, the 21-year-old is making a legitimate AL Rookie of the Year push.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Second straight three-hit game•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Laces trio of singles•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Hits two homers off Kershaw•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Smashes solo homer•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Four more hits in rout•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Delivers multi-hit performance•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...