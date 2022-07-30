Bichette (shoulder) is starting Saturday against the Tigers.
Bichette wasn't in the lineup Friday due to left shoulder soreness, but he appeared off the bench and went 0-for-1 in the loss. He'll be back in the starting nine a day later, starting at shortstop and batting cleanup.
