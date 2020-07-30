Bichette (hamstring) will start at shortstop and bat leadoff Thursday against the Nationals.
Bichette returns to action for the series finale after missing the prior three contests with a tight left hamstring. The injury could prompt the youngster to take a more conservative approach on the bases in his first game back, but his ability to play shortstop at least suggests his lateral mobility won't be too compromised. Over his first three games of the season, Bichette went 4-for-16 with two RBI and a run scored.
