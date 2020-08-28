Bichette (knee) began baseball activities Thursday but there is no timeline for him to begin taking groundballs or running the bases, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
He is ahead of schedule on beginning baseball activities, playing catch and hitting off a tee, but he has yet to stress test his strained right knee. The team will continue to monitor Bichette on a daily basis to determine when he can ramp up further.
