Bichette (hand) began a rehab assignment with High-A Dunedin on Friday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Bichette entered the starting lineup for the High-A club at shortstop and appears to be nearing a return from the shelf after breaking his left hand near the end of April. It's certainly possible that he could make his big-league debut shortly after being activated from the injured list.

