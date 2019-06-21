Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Big night for Buffalo
Bichette went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and five RBI for Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday.
The 21-year-old hasn't missed a beat since coming off the minor-league IL, slashing .342/.432/.605 through 10 games with four doubles, two homers, two steals, eight runs and eight RBI. If Bichette stays healthy and keeps tormenting International League pitchers, there's still a chance he could join the rest of the Jays' legacy prospect cohort -- Vlad Guerrero Jr., Cavan Biggio and Lourdes Gurriel -- in the majors before the end of the season.
