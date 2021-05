Bichette went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs in Sunday's 10-8 win over the Phillies.

Marcus Semien and Bichette blasted back-to-back home runs to begin Sunday's high-scoring contest as the Blue Jays narrowly picked up the series win against Philadelphia. Bichette is slashing .275/.320/.494 with nine home runs, 33 runs and 25 RBI this season.