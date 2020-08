Bichette went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk during Tuesday's extra-inning victory over the Marlins.

Toronto's offense was anemic through the first five innings Tuesday, but Bichette's 365-foot shot to left field with two runners on base put the Blue Jays on the board. The 22-year-old has a .286/.314/.551 slash line with three homers, four doubles, nine RBI and two stolen bases through 11 games.