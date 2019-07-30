Bichette went 1-for-4 in his big-league debut Monday during a win over the Royals.

Getting the start at shortstop and hitting sixth, the 21-year-old also turned a nifty unassisted double play in the field and looked more than ready for the big leagues. The Jays' infield of the future is now in place with Vlad Guerrero Jr., Bichette and Cavan Biggio all on the roster, and the club's fortunes will ride heavily on their development.